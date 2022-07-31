Driver arrested on potential impairment charges after causing fatal motorcycle crash in North Phoenix

PHOENIX — The driver responsible for a fatal motorcycle crash has been arrested after showing signs of driving while impaired, police said. 19-year-old Tucker Jon Colby was killed in that crash.
Phoenix Police officers responded to a crash at 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to reports, a woman was driving southbound when she ran a red light to make a left turn in the path of a group of four motorcycle riders.
Colby and another rider were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Colby later died at the hospital, while the other rider is still receiving treatment for his injuries, officials said.
The third man's injuries were minor, police said. Likewise, a fourth rider was able to avoid the crash and remained on the scene.
Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Jaimie Renee Arce and said she appeared to be impaired when officers made contact with her. Arce was arrested and booked into jail.
