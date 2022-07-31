Driver arrested on potential impairment charges after causing fatal motorcycle crash in North Phoenix

Tucker Jon Colby, 19, was killed after a vehicle ran a red light and turned into the path of him and three other motorcycle riders Sunday morning.

PHOENIX — The driver responsible for a fatal motorcycle crash has been arrested after showing signs of driving while impaired, police said. 19-year-old Tucker Jon Colby was killed in that crash.

Phoenix Police officers responded to a crash at 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to reports, a woman was driving southbound when she ran a red light to make a left turn in the path of a group of four motorcycle riders.

Colby and another rider were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Colby later died at the hospital, while the other rider is still receiving treatment for his injuries, officials said.

The third man's injuries were minor, police said. Likewise, a fourth rider was able to avoid the crash and remained on the scene.

Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Jaimie Renee Arce and said she appeared to be impaired when officers made contact with her. Arce was arrested and booked into jail.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous