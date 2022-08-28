Gilbert restaurant sees 2 shootings in 4 months

The shooting happened at Sandbar Mexican Grill near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting at a Mexican restaurant that happened early Sunday morning, and it’s the second shooting at the business in just a few months.

Police were called out after a fight in the parking lot escalated violently and multiple shots were fired.

The suspects fled the area before officers arrived, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Officers initially couldn’t find any victims, but a 27-year-old man showed up at a hospital shortly after. He is expected to survive. Police didn’t identify him.

Police were called out to the same restaurant in May for another argument that turned into a shooting.

Another man was shot in the parking lot in the early morning hours. He survived.

Gilbert police released surveillance video of the alleged shooter in July.

Both shootings are under investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police at glbrt.is/GPDSubmitATip or by calling the Gilbert Police Department non-emergency line at 480-503-6500.

