Phoenix Police searching for information on group of people that killed a man at a Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Detectives with the Phoenix Police are searching for information on a group of people that shot a man at his home early Sunday morning.

According to reports, officers responded to a report of a shooting near 91st Avenue and West Heatherbrae Drive, just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m.

Initial investigations revealed that a group of people had arrived at a home in the area, confronted the occupant, and shot him, officials said.

Police said that the group left before officers arrived, and the victim died of his injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, and ask that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

