Scottsdale police still making arrests nearly a year after Fashion Square riot

Officers credit fresh leads and surveillance video for the recent arrest of Ruiz and say they don't plan to stop there.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A new arrest has been made in the 2020 looting incident that happened at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Paul Anthony Ruiz, 25, is now among the 55 others who have been arrested following the riots that rocked the area in May of last year.

Officers credit fresh leads and surveillance video for the recent arrest of Ruiz and say they don't plan to stop there.

The surveillance footage during the riots and finding stolen goods have been helping investigators execute arrests even nearly 10 months after the initial crimes.

"We're still following up on leads, we're still actively investigating and this latest arrest is an example of that," Officer Kevin Watts said. "We're monitoring social media, online sales platforms, pawnshops, and so we're looking at all of that."

Ruiz was busted for several felony charges including burglary and selling stolen items from high-end retail stores Tiffany and Montblanc.

"We've been able to return more than $235,000 worth of merchandise to victimized shop and store owners in our downtown area," Watts said.

For officers like Watts, who's been on the force for decades, this act of violence was personal.