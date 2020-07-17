3 more arrested for Scottsdale riots in May; 47 arrested in total

During a march in Scottsdale on May 30, a portion of the crowd separated and broke into shops at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department arrested three more suspects for the raucous scene in Scottsdale that left multiple stores smashed and looted in May.

Video of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests, including in Arizona. During a march in Scottsdale, a portion of the crowd separated and broke into shops at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Stores reported major damage and tens of thousands of dollars in lost merchandise.

The event prompted Gov. Doug Ducey to issue a week-long curfew across the state.

Since then, police have arrested 47 people and most recently:

Aaron Medina, 28, was arrested for a variety of charges including felony flight, failing to stop for a police officer, reckless driving and criminal trespassing.

Robert Rocha, 18, was arrested for burglary, trafficking stolen property, and theft.

Eric Michael Robles, 22, was arrested for trafficking stolen property and possession of stolen property.