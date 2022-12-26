Double shooting in south Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital

Police said that the shooting happened late Sunday night, and there may have been an argument before shots were fired.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another in the hospital on Christmas night.

Around 10:14 p.m. Sunday night, officers were called to the area of 45th Street and Broadway Road for reports of multiple shots being fired. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one later died of his injuries. Police said that the other man had serious injuries, but haven't given further updates on his condition.

Police have not identified the deceased man at this time.

According to a police spokesperson, early information suggests there may have been an argument between three people before the shooting took place.

At this time, detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting. Police ask that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

