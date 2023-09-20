Scottsdale man robbed, forced to withdraw from ATM after suspects broke into his home, police say

The "unusual case" happened around 2 a.m. near Pima Road and Westland Drive in north Scottsdale, police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Multiple suspects forcefully entered a Scottsdale man's home, robbed him, and then drove him to an ATM where they made him withdraw money, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The "home invasion-style" robbery happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday near Pima Road and Westland Drive in north Scottsdale, police said.

The victim was then dropped off in the Walmart parking lot near the Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, police said. The suspects used the victim's vehicle to drive to the ATM and then stole it.

Investigators said they are still piecing together the "unusual case," but believe the victim was specifically targeted and it was an isolated incident.

The home was surrounded with police tape when the 12News crew was there. Investigators were inside for several hours.

Sky12 video showed the house had two broken windows facing the backyard and glass shattered all over the ground.

12News spoke to several neighbors who said the home has been under construction for about 3 years and were unaware of anybody living there.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.