12 juveniles arrested by Scottsdale PD for after school fights

Police have identified a group of students from Mohave Middle School and Saguaro High School who were allegedly involved in violent incidents last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Twelve juveniles have been arrested by Scottsdale police for a series of violent acts that occurred last month.

After reviewing videos and conducting interviews about the after school incidents, police have identified a group of students from Mohave Middle School and Saguaro High School who were allegedly involved in the incidents.

Five juveniles were arrested for their alleged involvement in a fight that occurred after school on Aug. 18 in a parking lot near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive.

Four juveniles were arrested for robbing a kid at Fashion Square Mall on Aug. 18. These kids were allegedly involved in the fight that occurred earlier that same day.

Three juveniles were arrested for assaulting another juvenile after school on Aug. 21 at the McDonald's near Granite Reef and McDonald Drive.

Nobody was seriously injured in these incidents.

Scottsdale police said some of the students have been referred to the Restorative Justice Intervention Program, meaning the criminal charges won't be filed if the juveniles complete the program's requirements. Others have been referred for prosecution in juvenile court.

UP TO SPEED

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."