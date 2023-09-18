Police: Suspect arrested for road rage stabbing in Scottsdale

Two men pulled into a Scottsdale parking lot after getting into a fight while driving along the Loop 101.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police have arrested a suspect for a 7-Eleven parking lot stabbing that was the result of a road rage situation on the Loop 101 freeway.

Norman A. Dominguez, 57, is accused of stabbing and cutting another man Sunday afternoon outside of the 7-Eleven store near McDowell and Granite Reef roads.

Police said the altercation began as the two men were driving along the Loop 101 and started fighting over driving behavior. Both men ended up driving to the same 7-Eleven store, where the altercation escalated to physical violence.

During the fight, Dominguez allegedly pulled out a pocketknife and began slashing the other man.

Dominguez was still at the scene by the time police officers arrived and was taken into custody. The injured man was taken the hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the two men did not know each other before Sunday's events.

The suspect has been booked into jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault.

