Police: Thieves distracted elderly shoppers at Scottsdale grocery stores to steal their credit cards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two suspects have been arrested by Scottsdale police for allegedly stealing the wallets from elderly shoppers at local grocery stores.

Ahzane Williams, 26, and Toniesha Odom, 27 are facing charges of aggravated identity theft after they were tied to multiple incidents in Scottsdale that occurred on Sept. 9.

Police said the suspects would target elderly woman and find ways to distract them so they could steal the victim's personal property.

The first reported theft occurred on Sept. 9 at the Albertson's near Thomas and Scottsdale roads. The victim told police a woman began engaging in a conversation with her. After the conversation ended, the victim noticed she was missing items.

Police said the suspects would use the stolen wallets to buy gift cards.

The other thefts occurred at the Bashas' near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive, the Bashas' near Hayden and Indian Bend roads, and the Fry's near Miller and Indian School roads.

Surveillance footage collected from one of the stores allegedly shows Odom approaching a shopper and starting a conversation, while Williams allegedly took items out of the victim's purse.

The two suspects were detained during a traffic stop. Officers allegedly found in their car gift cards and ID cards of other potential victims.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scheme can contact Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.

