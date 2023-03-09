Scottsdale investment advisor convicted of $20M fraud

David Harbour (no, not that David Harbour) has been found guilty of defrauding numerous victims that resulted in a loss of over $20 million.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man has been found guilty of defrauding millions of dollars that he used to fund a lavish lifestyle, officials say.

David Allen Harbour, 49, was convicted last week of money laundering and wire fraud for crimes that took over $20 million from his investors.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona, the investment advisor cheated numerous victims between 2007 and 2021 by promising big returns on their financial investments.

Not to be confused with the actor from "Stranger Things," this David Harbour slayed bank accounts instead of Demogorgons.

The defendant used the investments to bankroll expensive items that included country club memberships, traveling on private jets, speedboats, and jewelry.

Harbour even had enough funds to afford a private concert put on by The Eagles for his 40th birthday celebration, prosecutors said.

A federal jury found Harbour guilty of six counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering. He also pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion.

“For his brazen lies that defrauded numerous victims out of more than $20 million, the defendant now justifiably faces the potential of a lengthy prison term,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said in a statement.

Harbour's scheduled to be sentenced on June 5.

