$10k reward: Authorities looking for answers in 24-year-old double murder in Arizona

On April 23, 1999, the bodies of William Rodriguez and Rebecca Rubalcava were found off Highway 93. Authorities said both had been shot in the head.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a 1999 cold case in which two people were murdered in Yavapai County.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, on April 23, 1999, the bodies of 39-year-old William Rodriguez, of Mesa, and 20-year-old Rebecca Rubalcava, of Phoenix, were found in a drainage ditch between the pull-out and the boundary fence off Highway 93, between the towns of Wickenburg and Wickieup.

Both Rodriguez and Rubalcava had been shot in the head, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Rodriguez was 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was also known as “Cuba” or Cubano.”

Rubalcava was 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She also sometimes went by Rebecca LaRue, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the deaths of either of these two people should call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.

