Investigators identify man who fell from Phoenix building 18 years ago

The man was found dead on Oct. 19, 2004 after he fell from a building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street in downtown Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Cold case investigators say they've recently solved an 18-year-old mystery involving the identity of a man who fell to his death in downtown Phoenix.

The DNA Doe Project, an organization that investigates unsolved cold cases throughout the country, announced Thursday that they have managed to identify a man who was found dead near Central Avenue and Monroe Street on Oct. 19, 2004. Police believe the man had fallen from a building.

The deceased man has been identified as 57-year-old Frank R. Beck, who had been living in Arizona since the 1990s.

A team of genetic genealogists were able to discover the man's identity by tracing back his family tree.

"It has been so rewarding to see all of the pieces of the puzzle come together," said Cynthia Gabbard, a member of the DNA Doe Project. "Every match that we added to the tree helped come to the final result."

