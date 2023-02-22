'There's a hole in your heart that will never heal': Community honors Phoenix track coach David Denogean

On Wednesday, Camelback High School honored David Denogean's life by dedicating their track meet to him and raising a banner to remember his legacy.

PHOENIX — There's been a constant outpouring of love and support for a Valley track coach after he was killed in cold blood last November.

Students, staff, and many others were at the event to support his family, as a suspect is still outstanding. David's father, Frank, said every day is a winding road, but this one is riddled with grief.

"There's a hole in your heart that will never heal. It's the best way to put it," Frank said.

Phoenix police are working on the investigation, and new evidence sheds light on who might be responsible.

On Sunday, Silent Witness released video evidence from the crime near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. The video took the Denogeans by surprise.

"To see someone come and basically shoot the lights out of your son's eyes is incredibly difficult. Frank added that we weren't given any advance notice that this video would be posted. Getting home from the cemetery and having my phone blowing up from this video being released, it's been difficult."

12News asked Sergeant Brian Bower with Silent Witness why the family wasn't notified about the chilling video.

"There's going to be some mistakes, and we learn from those mistakes, but ultimately Silent Witness is out there with the intention of highlighting these cases, so we can find who is responsible for these heinous crimes," Sgt. Bower said.

Meanwhile, Frank said, they're grateful for the detective work being done on David's case and the community's continued support and the winding road to justice is just the beginning of David's legacy.

"The people who have supported us have been tremendous. The community, we really need your support; we need to bring this guy in."

The reward for information leading to an arrest is now at 5-thousand dollars. Call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

