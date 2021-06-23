Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly conceiving child with a 14-year-old

Officials said a 63-year-old man matched a paternity test with a child whose mother was 14 at the time of conception.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 63-year-old man Tuesday for allegedly conceiving a child with an underage girl, officials said.

The sheriff's office said a paternity test showed Terry Lee Fichtelman, of Lake Havasu City, to be the father of a 3-year-old child who was conceived when the mother was around 14 years old.

Officials said the mother was living in the 4000 block of E. Blue Canyon Road in Lake Havasu City, the same area Fichtelman lived in.

Fichtelman, a registered sex offender, denied the allegations after being told about the paternity test, police said.

He was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Detention Facility where he could be facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor, a class two felony.

The child is currently in the care and custody of the Arizona Department of Child Services, officials said.

