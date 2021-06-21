Man arrested for allegedly shooting at off-duty officers outside Phoenix bar

The officers were told by a patron that an ex-boyfriend was following her. The man later shot at the officers in the parking lot of the bar, police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers arrested a man on Sunday after he reportedly shot at two off-duty police officers at a bar, the city's police department said.

The two officers involved in the shooting have only been identified by the department as a Phoenix police officer and sergeant.

The two were off duty, but still in uniform, at a bar when a patron informed them her ex-boyfriend was following her from another bar, police said. The officers later saw the ex-boyfriend in a fenced patio area of the bar arguing with the patron.

The officers asked the man, later identified as 32-year-old Jesse Villasaez, to leave the bar, police said. Instead of leaving in his car, Villasaez drove behind the bar, police said. The officers walked back behind the bar and Villasaez allegedly drove in their direction shooting at them with a handgun.

The officers fired their handguns back at Villasaez, the department said. He then drove off.

Officers later went to Villasaez's home and arrested him, police said.

Villasaez was booked into jail on multiple charges, the department said. Neither Villasaez nor the officers involved were injured.

