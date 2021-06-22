Man arrested, charged in shooting of man who wouldn't move out of apartment

An argument over a man moving out of an apartment led to a fatal shooting in Phoenix Saturday.

PHOENIX — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in a Phoenix apartment complex on Saturday, police said.

Cody Thomas, 30, was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting a man in self defense then stealing thousands of dollars from the victim, Phoenix police said.

Thomas, who is on parole for a previous felony charge, is facing one count of premediated first degree murder, one count of first degree murder, two counts of armed robbery with a weapon, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, one count of discharge of a firearm at a residence and six counts of endangerment.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said they went to the Tides at Deer Valley Apartments on 19th Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers found multiple people trying to give the victim CPR as he laid in a rock area near one of the buildings, however, the victim was pronounced dead a few moments later.

Witnesses told officials that the victim was told to move out of the apartment and would not, so Thomas was called to assist with getting the victim out.

Thomas and the victim began arguing, then fighting, at which point police said the victim pulled out a gun. Thomas allegedly took control of the gun and shot the victim at close range, police said.

The victim ran out of the apartment and Thomas allegedly ran after him, still shooting the gun, officials said. Witnesses said the victim fell to the ground and Thomas grabbed a bag, which allegedly had several thousands of dollars in it, from the victim and left in a black Audi.

Investigators said Thomas allegedly threw the gun out while driving on the freeway to stay at a family member's house.

Thomas was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday in a grocery store parking lot.

