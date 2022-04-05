Prosecutors will seek death penalty for suspect accused of killing MCSO deputy

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Wednesday her office will seek the death penalty for the defendant accused of killing a Sheriff's Office deputy.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against the defendant accused of killing Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Juan "Johnny" Ruiz last October.

Clinton Robert Hurley was indicted earlier this year for 16 felony counts related to an incident that ended up killing the deputy.

On Oct. 9, 2021, Ruiz was in the process of transporting Hurley into custody after Hurley was picked up on an outstanding felony warrant.

As Ruiz removed Hurley's handcuffs to place the suspect into a holding cell, Hurley allegedly attacked the deputy. Hurley then stole Ruiz's keys and drove off in the deputy's patrol car.

A manhunt ensued until Hurley was caught in Tonopah and taken into custody.

"On Oct. 9, 2021, Deputy Juan Ruiz was simply doing his job and he paid the ultimate price trying to keep our community safe. This office will seek justice for Deputy Ruiz and his family,” Mitchell said in a statement.

The "heinous" nature of the crime and Hurley's criminal history are reasons to justify seeking capital punishment, Mitchell's office said.

Death penalty cases in Arizona are broken up into two phases: the defendant must first be convicted of the charges, then the court has to separately determine whether capital punishment is justified.

