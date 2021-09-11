Off-duty MCSO deputy killed in Scottsdale crash

The deputy was hit while outside of his car and taken to the hospital where he died, police say.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed in a Scottsdale crash Wednesday, authorities said.

Lt. Chad Brackman was hit by a vehicle while working traffic control off-duty on 87th Street and McDowell Road, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

The 22-year MCSO veteran was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

McDowell Road between Granite Reef and Pima Road was closed for investigation.

Brackman is the second deputy from the MCSO to die within the past month. On Oct. 9, deputy Juan "Johnny" Ruiz died from injuries he sustained while attempting to detain 30-year-old Clinton Hurley at the MCSO substation in Avondale.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

