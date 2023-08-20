1 dead after fight between roommates in Tempe

One person was killed and another person injured after a Saturday night shooting in Tempe, police said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — One person is dead after a fight between roommates in Tempe escalated to gun violence Saturday night.

The Tempe Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of McClintock and Watson drives for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a dispute had occurred between roommates that resulted in gun violence.

One person sustained a fatal gunshot wound and another person was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening wound, police said. One person has been taken into custody.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released.

UP TO SPEED

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.