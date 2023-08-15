DPS: Shooting investigation shuts down I-10 westbound at 75th Avenue

Information is limited at this time, but DPS officials confirmed that the closure is related to a shooting nearby.

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at 75th Avenue in Phoenix because of a shooting investigation nearby, DPS officials confirmed early Tuesday morning.

Information is limited at this time, but DPS said the investigation is connected to what Phoenix police said was a road rage shooting near 91st Avenue and I-10.

A woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a police sergeant told 12News crews in the area.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras on the highway show gridlock starting as far back as 51st Avenue. There is no estimated reopening time.

CLOSED: I-10 WB is closed at 75th Avenue in Phoenix due to a police matter. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/wqSDEHgesz — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 15, 2023

