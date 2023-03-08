Phoenix police shooting being investigated at Tufesa bus station

Police haven't explianed the events leading up to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Officers are investigating a police shooting at a Phoenix Tufesa bus station early Wednesday morning, the city's police department said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road, officers said.

Police haven't explained the events leading up to the shooting or whether anyone was injured. The department did confirm no officers were injured in the shooting.

A public information officer with the department is expected to give an update on the shooting soon.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Phoenix Police is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. No injures to officers. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/5G5fzQvuVo — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 8, 2023

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.