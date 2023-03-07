Man convicted of murdering pregnant wife in Mesa

Gustavo Lamar, 31, was given a life sentence last week in court after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, records show.

MESA, Ariz. — A 31-year-old man was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his pregnant wife in Mesa nearly six years ago, records show.

Gustavo Ruiz Lamar was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for a violent stabbing that took place at a condominium complex near Brown Road and Center Street on June 30, 2017.

Viridiana Gonzalez-Saavedra, the defendant's 28-year-old wife, was found dead on the floor of the family's home with multiple stab wounds. She was three months pregnant at the time of her death.

The victim's 10-year-old daughter called 911 as her parents were fighting. Police found the daughter and two other young children in the home, according to previous media reports.

Because of the wife's pregnancy, Lamar was charged with two separate counts of murder. Court records show he pleaded guilty to both of them in January.

The crimes were categorized as domestic violence offenses.

Judge Joseph Kreamer sentenced Lamar on March 3 to natural life in prison. The defendant was credited 2,071 days for time already spent in jail.

Domestic violence resources



If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404