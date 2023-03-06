PD: 'Suspect down' in police shooting in Laveen

Officers were called to the scene near 43rd and Southern avenues shortly before 6 p.m.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a suspect is "down" after a shooting involving police in Laveen on Monday evening.

This is the eighth shooting involving Phoenix police since the beginning of the year.

Police said no officers had been hurt.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the incident.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Autoridades investigan balacera que involucra a la policía de Phoenix

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

A little more than two months into the year, Phoenix police have opened fire on eight suspects, killing six. A Scottsdale police officer was wounded in one of the shootings.

While it’s too early to predict how 2023 will shape up for Phoenix police regarding violent encounters, if the current pace continued for the rest of the year, it would amount to a significantly high number of officer-involved shootings.

The circumstances surrounding the eight shootings in 2023 are as follows:

Jan. 3: Phoenix police said they responded to a burglary near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road, where they encountered a man armed with scissors. During the encounter, police deployed tasers, but the suspect was not subdued. The man lunged at officers and an officer fired back, according to police. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died. No officers were hurt.

Jan. 6: Police were looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearn, allegedly involved in a violent break-in and assault at a woman's apartment in downtown Phoenix. They tracked Hearn down at a complex where he opened fire and wounded a Scottsdale police officer before fleeing. Police eventually confronted Hearn in Tempe, where they shot and killed him. Phoenix police said Hearn threatened officers before he was shot.

Feb 22: Phoenix detectives were following up on an aggravated assault case near 23rd and Glendale avenues. When officers tried to make contact with 41-year-old Derin Holmes, he fled. Officers tracked him down minutes later, and authorities said that's when Holmes shot at them. An officer returned fire, shooting and killing Holmes.

Feb. 22: Arizona troopers attempted to pull over a U-Haul that was reported stolen. Officers tracked the truck to an area near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Officers said the suspect pulled a gun from his waist and pointed it at officers. Police say they gave the man several commands to drop the weapon. When he refused, they fired, according to police. The suspect was killed.

Feb. 25: Phoenix police said they got a call about a possible drunk driver. The caller followed the driver to an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Bell Road. Officers found the man inside the truck. Once he got out, police said he showed signs of intoxication. During the investigation, officers noticed a gun in the driver's door of the truck. As officers questioned the suspect, they said he returned to the truck and grabbed the gun from the door. An officer attempted to grab the weapon and struggled with the suspect. A second officer shot and killed the suspect.

March 4: According to Phoenix police, a Walmart loss-prevention worker spotted a shoplifter at the store’s location near 35th and Southern avenues. The employee confronted the shoplifter, who then pulled out a gun. An off-duty officer working security fired a shot toward the armed shoplifter. Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old David Apana.

March 5: Police officers were investigating a medical call near 43rd Ave. and Encanto Boulevard, where a woman was shot. Police said they attempted to arrest 42-year-old James Saucedo on-scene when Saucedo pulled out a handgun. Police said there was a struggle, and an officer shot Saucedo in self-defense.

March 6: Phoenix police said a suspect is "down" after a shooting involving police in Laveen.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

