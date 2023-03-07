Man found dead in his car at Phoenix intersection

Officers found the vehicle stopped in the roadway at 35th and Peoria Avenues. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

PHOENIX — A man was found dead in his car at a north Phoenix intersection. According to reports from the scene, the roadway is still closed.

Phoenix police officers were called to the intersection at 35th and Peoria avenues for reports of a vehicle in the roadway. Callers reportedly said they thought the driver was passed out.

Officers found that the man was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene. Phoenix fire arrived and pronounced the man dead. Authorities have not announced a cause of death at this time.

Police have not identified the man.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

