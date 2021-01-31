Police shoot, kill man during resort barricade situation

SWAT shot and killed the man after the man threatened them with a firearm, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Members of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office SWAT team shot and killed a man who had barricaded himself in a Paradise Valley resort room.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released by police, was a suspect in a Paradise Valley Police Department investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Police had arrested two suspects at Scottsdale Plaza Resort in their investigation when they encountered the barricaded and armed man, officers said. He reportedly refused to exit the room and peacefully surrender to the officers.

MCSO SWAT responded to the scene and attempted to negotiate with the man to exit the room, which the man refused, deputies said. SWAT then made entry into the room and attempted to take the man into custody.

The man confronted the deputies and threatened them with a firearm, police said. SWAT members then shot and killed the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details on the investigation or the shooting have been released.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.