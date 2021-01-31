Suspect injured after being shot by officer in Glendale

Police are investigating the scene at 59th and Hayward Avenues near US 60.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police shot and injured a suspect near US 60 on Saturday evening.

Officers received a 911 call from a person they believe to have been the suspect. The caller claimed to have seen someone with a gun threatening to shoot officers, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who met the description holding a wooden spear, police said. He was also allegedly acting erratically.

The suspect allegedly charged toward the officers. Officers commanded multiple times for him to stop and drop his weapon, but the suspect did not comply, police said.

The suspect has been described by officers as a 23-year-old white man.

An investigation is ongoing.

GPD is working an OIS. The media staging location will be 57th Ave and Hayward Ave, just east. There was one suspect injured and that suspect was transported to a local hospital. Injuries are unknown. No officers were injured. No outstanding suspects. PIO will be there to brief. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) January 31, 2021