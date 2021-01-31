Woman accidentally shoots Ace Hardware employee in an attempt to stop shoplifters

The victim is expected to be alright, but the incident has raised questions about gun ownership safety.

PHOENIX — Responsible gun ownership questions have surfaced after a woman accidentally shot an Ace Hardware employee outside a store near 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a shots fired call around 9:15 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spotted the shooter who allegedly told them she meant to hit the shoplifters, but ended up hitting the employee chasing after them.

That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As for the female shooter involved, police say she is cooperating with their investigation, but could face charges.

Police expert and former Assistant Police Chief Andy Anderson provided insight about gun ownership and what to do if civilians find themselves in similar situations.

"Many times you're better off just being a good witness," he said. "Anytime you use a weapon out there on the street, you may find yourself in a criminal court, or you may find yourself in a civil court and if you don't have insurance to cover your actions you could ruin your entire life financially by getting involved in a situation like that."

We also spoke to a new gun owner, Diana Gevelhoff about the situation. She explained how owning a gun can empower people, but it comes with heavy responsibilities.

While she doesn't know the exact details of what happened, she insists calling 911 is always the best option in any criminal situation and Anderson agrees.

"I would still call 911. It's not my position or I don't have enough, and I don't think anyone as a citizen could have enough training, to step in to a situation like that," Gevelhoff said.