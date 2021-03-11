Police searching for arsonist who torched Ak-Chin Pavilion

Silent Witness is offering a reward for information on the suspect who set a fire on the Ak-Chin Pavilion stage earlier this month.

PHOENIX — Investigators are searching for the arsonist who set multiple fires on the Ak-Chin Pavilion stage earlier this month.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 6, an unknown man jumped the security fence around the Phoenix concert arena and lit several fires around the stage and courtyard areas. The fires damaged the facility's infrastructure and electrical components.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect walking around the Ak-Chin Pavilion. They can be seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the case. Tips can be submitted by calling 480-948-6377 or by visiting silentwitness.org.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.