Arizona woman accused of throwing Molotov cocktail bombs at home

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office was able to find the suspected arsonist by watching video footage of them buying materials to make homemade explosives.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of bombing a residence in Kingman.

Angelica Ana Rose Pratt is facing charges of arson after she allegedly admitted to starting multiple fires by throwing Molotov cocktail-style bombs made from glass jars, according to the sheriff's office.

On Thursday, a resident in the 3500 block of Lum Avenue told the sheriff's office their property had been bombarded multiple times by homemade bombs, causing $8,000 worth of damage to their home and vehicles.

A glass jar recovered from the crime scene had a price tag stuck to it with the name of a local retail store, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators went to the store and watched video surveillance of the building's parking lot. They were able to observe a woman who looked like Pratt entering the store on Sept. 6 and purchasing a glass jar.

Detectives then tracked down Pratt's vehicle and questioned her about the bombing. She allegedly confessed to throwing the explosives.

Pratt was booked into the county jail on multiple charges of arson.

