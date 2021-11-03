Woman accused of torching home in Tempe, causing expensive damage

Lisa Jackson, 63, told Tempe police the fire on Saturday was an "accident" before she was taken into custody for charges of arson.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 63-year-old woman was arrested Saturday by Tempe police on suspicion of starting a fire that destroyed a home near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue.

Lisa Jackson of Kingman is facing criminal charges of arson and endangerment after she allegedly started a fire Saturday afternoon that damaged property belonging to multiple victims.

According to court records, Jackson was seen by two victims standing by their home shortly after a fire erupted. One resident attempted to confront Jackson about starting the fire and allegedly heard her yell, "I don't care," before fleeing the neighborhood, court records show.

Tempe police detained Jackson a few hours after the fire and she claimed the incident was an "accident."

One home damaged by the fire was a "complete loss," police said. One resident claimed $2,000 of damage was done to their vehicle due to the fire. Another resident reported losing $300 worth of tools lost in the fire.

Jackson was booked into the Tempe city jail for two counts of arson and one count of endangerment.

