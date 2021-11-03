x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman accused of torching home in Tempe, causing expensive damage

Lisa Jackson, 63, told Tempe police the fire on Saturday was an "accident" before she was taken into custody for charges of arson.
Credit: 12 News
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 63-year-old woman was arrested Saturday by Tempe police on suspicion of starting a fire that destroyed a home near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue.

Lisa Jackson of Kingman is facing criminal charges of arson and endangerment after she allegedly started a fire Saturday afternoon that damaged property belonging to multiple victims. 

According to court records, Jackson was seen by two victims standing by their home shortly after a fire erupted. One resident attempted to confront Jackson about starting the fire and allegedly heard her yell, "I don't care," before fleeing the neighborhood, court records show.

Tempe police detained Jackson a few hours after the fire and she claimed the incident was an "accident." 

One home damaged by the fire was a "complete loss," police said. One resident claimed $2,000 of damage was done to their vehicle due to the fire. Another resident reported losing $300 worth of tools lost in the fire. 

Jackson was booked into the Tempe city jail for two counts of arson and one count of endangerment.

RELATED: Arizona woman accused of throwing Molotov cocktail bombs at home

MORE: Fatal Tempe house fire ruled 'not accidental,' officials say

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles

In Other News

Excessive use of force prompting ASU to study whether police de-escalation training actually works