Police make arrests in suspected drive-by shooting after barricade situation

The occupants were reportedly driving a car that matched a description of one involved in a recent drive-by shooting, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

PHOENIX — A West Phoenix barricade situation ended after police took suspects into custody late Tuesday night, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

Detectives patrolling near the intersection of 100th Avenue and Mariposa Street "observed evidence of a possible drive-by shooting at a residence," DPS said. The investigators then found a Chevrolet Malibu matching the description of the suspected vehicle.

Authorities reportedly tried to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle, but they fled into a nearby residence where they barricaded themselves inside, deputies said. The occupants were later taken into custody.

Authorities have yet to release the following information:

What the evidence of a possible drive-by shooting was

How detectives were able to get a vehicle description in the suspected drive-by

How many occupants were in the vehicle and in the residence

The identities of the suspects

Whether suspects were able to be taken into custody without incident

