Man arrested in barricade incident after shooting at neighbor in Mohave County

Deputies said they heard shots coming from the suspect's house while investigating the dispute.

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. — A man is in jail after he allegedly shot at a neighbor's car during a confrontation and barricaded himself from police in Littlefield. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office arrested 68-year-old Chad Rhea Sr. at his home on Saturday.

A neighbor said Rhea was doing burnouts and speeding down the road. When the neighbor confronted him, officials said Rhea allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired off a round at the neighbor's vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they heard shots being fired from inside Rhea's home after he didn't open the door. Deputies commanded Rhea to walk out of the house but he barricaded himself inside for about 15 minutes before walking out.

Investigations revealed that Rhea was a prohibited weapons possessor. Authorities found four firearms, one which had the serial number filed off, and large amounts of ammunition.

Rhea was taken into custody at the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in Kingman for endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by prohibited person and possession of a defaced weapon.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.