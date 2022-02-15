Surprise police attempting to negotiate with barricaded, armed suspect

Police said the suspect is believed to be armed and has barricaded themselves inside a home near 181st Avenue and Maui Lane.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Surprise Police Department is attempting to disarm a criminal suspect who's barricaded themselves inside a residence near 181st Avenue and Maui Lane.

Several police officers are positioned outside the home, giving verbal commands for the suspect to peacefully surrender to law enforcement. The suspect is believed to be armed with a firearm and the only person inside the home.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Police encourage the public to stay away from the scene until the matter is resolved.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

Police activity,181st and Maui Lane. YOUR Surprise Police Officers working active scene. Suspect contained in residence. No immediate danger to public but we are asking you to avoid area until resolved. pic.twitter.com/Ip0MJHzIUw — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) February 15, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.