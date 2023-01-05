Thieves steal statue of Valley boy who inspired Make-a-Wish Foundation

The statue honoring a Phoenix boy who died of leukemia in 1980 was stolen Tuesday night outside of the Make-a-Wish America office on Highland Avenue.

PHOENIX — A bronze statue honoring the memory of a Valley boy who died of leukemia was stolen Tuesday night outside of the Make-a-Wish America offices in Phoenix, officials said.

Two unknown thieves took the statue after harnessing it with a chain and pulling it off the ground, according to a spokesperson for Make-a-Wish America.

Video surveillance captured the suspects outside the Make-a-Wish office located at 1702 East Highland Avenue.

The organization reported the theft to the Phoenix Police Department.

The statue was crafted to honor the legacy of 7-year-old Chris Greicius, whose untimely death in 1980 inspired the creation of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Since its inception, the foundation has granted wishes to more than 350,000 ill children.

Greicius wished of becoming a police officer and got to be an honorary patrolman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety before he succumbed to leukemia.

The statue outside of Make-a-Wish America's offices in Phoenix depicted Greicius dressed as a DPS patrolman.

