Police arrest suspect in unsolved murder of Glendale father

“He loved being a daddy...he should not have been taken away from his (obscenity) kids." Tyler Helies-Millagan was shot dead in a random act of violence police said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Amanda Breen's best friend and soul mate Tyler Helies-Milligan and his brother went to the convenience store on the corner of 6700 W. Glendale Avenue the night of Feb. 12. Little did she know, it would be the last time she would see the father of her two kids alive.

“Sometimes I feel like I see him walking toward me,” said Amanda.

That night, Glendale police say that Tyler and his brother were shot multiple times outside of the store in a random act of violence.

“I’m just angry,” said Amanda.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot. For weeks detectives sought the public’s help in identifying a suspect's truck from store surveillance parked one spot away from Tyler and his brother.

Detectives identified 31-year-old Jose Reyes as the man who pulled the trigger. Reyes had already in custody since Feb. 19 on several other unrelated violent felony charges.

“Do I feel like just because this guy’s arrested, justice is served? Hell no,” said Amanda. "(Tyler) loved being a daddy, and that’s what pisses me off because he should not of be taking away from his (obscenity) kids.”

“My daughter still cries out for daddy in the middle of the night, and what do you do. All you can do is hold them and love them and remind them that daddy loves you."

Detectives submitted charges one count of 2nd-degree murder, one count of drive-by shooting, one count of weapons misconduct for the prohibited possessor, and two counts of felony endangerment.

Amanda is now taking one day at a time and focusing on her and Tyler's kids.