Man in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police responded to a shooting between 26th Avenue and Camelback Road on Saturday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found an adult male with several gunshot wounds and transferred him to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, there is evidence that both the victim and suspect in the shooting may be involved in other criminal activities.

Detectives are still on the scene and are interviewing witnesses.