Phoenix police release body camera video from Desert Sky Mall shooting

A 17-year-old was killed in the shooting and another man was injured. Body cam video shows an officer responding to the scene, carrying one of the victims.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage from the aftermath of a shooting at Desert Sky Mall on Valentine's Day that left a 17-year-old dead and a 20-year-old injured.

Police made an arrest in early March. The suspect, 20-year-old Alexi Acosta, was booked on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Acosta was reportedly caught on surveillance camera shooting at two people, court documents said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:40 p.m. and found the two victims inside the shopping center with gunshot wounds.

Police on Saturday released the body camera footage of an officer working to save one of the victims. The video shows the officer rushing to pick up one of the victims and carry him outside the mall.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

Police said the two victims went to the mall and were in an argument over merchandise with an employee at a kiosk. Police have confirmed that Acosta was not the kiosk employee.