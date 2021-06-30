Police arrest man who allegedly tried to rob, threaten to bomb bank

Police said the Glendale man gave a note stating he had a bomb to a bank teller.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale man's attempt to rob a bank to "pay his rent and buy a car" was foiled after he was arrested by police on Monday.

Anekin Genesis, 32, was arrested and set to be charged on one felony count of armed robbery after he allegedly gave a bank teller a note stating he had a bomb.

Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Glendale police responded to the bank robbery near 43rd Ave. and Peoria. Officials said Genesis told bank employees that he would detonate a bomb if he was hurt or arrested.

A surveillance video shows Genesis pointing to his watch and telling employees that they're running out of time, police said.

The employees hid for safety and Genesis left the bank with an empty bag, police said. Witnesses told officers that he left on foot and he was found hiding behind bushes nearby.

Officials said another partially written note was found indicating that Genesis was going to attempt to rob another bank.

Genesis confessed to the attempted robbery saying he needed the money to pay rent and get a car, police said.

Glendale patrol officers catch would be attempted #BankRobber Anekin Genesis. He threatened to detonate a #Bomb at the bank if he was arrested or harmed. Ofc Mike Carrasco, Ofc Byron Bullock, & Sgt Bryan Anderson safely took him into custody. Watch here! #Heroes #ProtectAndServe pic.twitter.com/wejt6eFHgL — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) June 30, 2021

