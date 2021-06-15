Man arrested, accused of looting homes destroyed by Spur Fire

The Spur Fire destroyed as many as 30 structures when it first ignited in May.

BAGDAD, Ariz. — A man accused of looting items from homes destroyed by a Yavapai County wildfire has been arrested, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Jorge Meza-Diaz, 45, is a resident of Bagdad and deputies said a witness reported him taking a pellet rifle from the rubble of a home on June 8.

When authorities searched Meza-Diaz’s home, they said they found more items covered in soot that were likely taken from destroyed homes.

“The residents of Bagdad have already been through a lot. So, to have someone attempt to burglarize people that have already been robbed of so much is disgusting,” Sheriff David Rhodes said.

YCSO asked Bagdad homeowners to check their properties for any evidence of theft.

Meza-Diaz faces charges of burglary, theft and trespassing.

