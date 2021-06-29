Caught on Camera: Thief steals thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Chandler home

As homeowner looked over the video of the burglary, he shook his head in disbelief.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An array of surveillance cameras recently caught a burglar in the act as the man steals thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a garage.

When Steve returned home Sunday night, he parked his truck in his garage and pressed the garage door button. While the door was closing, he went inside without a second thought.

Unbeknownst to Steve, his garage door only closed halfway and malfunctioned. That proved too much a temptation for a burglar driving through the neighborhood early Monday morning.

“The thief saw it and decided he was going to come in and see what was available,” said Steve, who doesn’t want his last name known as the burglar is still out there.

In a span of around seven minutes, the burglar - who police describe as a white man, with an athletic build, balding with a beard - helped himself to nearly $5,000 worth of professional audio equipment and tools.

As Steve looks over the video of the burglary, he shook his head.

“In this one here, he is exiting with bulk speaker cabinets. Powered speaker cabinets, very expensive,” said Steve, visibly upset.

A part-time musician who enjoys jamming with other musicians around the Valley, Steve is less worried about the gear that was stolen, and more concerned about those in his community. He hopes someone will recognize the man or his truck and notify police.

“The fear that he is going to do this to somebody else. And that is my main goal is to get this guy off the streets, so he can’t do this to me, or anybody else or hurt somebody.”

If you think you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Chandler Police at 480-782-4130.

