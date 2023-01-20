Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who left woman hospitalized

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A woman is fighting for her life after being injured in a Phoenix hit-and-run early Thursday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers responded to the crash near 34th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, where they found the woman on the ground in critical condition, police said. They transported her to a local hospital and began investigating the scene.

Investigators learned the suspect was driving eastbound on Bethany Home Road when they hit the woman while she was attempting to walk across the road, the department said. After hitting her, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is outstanding and detectives are following up on potential leads.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers)," police said.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.