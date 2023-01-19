'Rust' armorer from Arizona charged with involuntary manslaughter in movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin will also face charges for the deadly shooting of the movie's cinematographer in New Mexico.

An armorer from Bullhead City will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 "Rust" movie set shooting that left a woman dead.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who allegedly armed the gun used in the fatal shooting, and actor Alec Baldwin both face two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed had only been working with guns on sets for nine months prior to the incident, according to police.

Body camera video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff showed Gutierrez-Reed, 24, emotional just hours after Hutchins was shot and killed.

“Welcome to the worst day of my life,” Gutierrez-Reed told a detective as she while walking to the bathroom shortly after the shooting. “I can’t believe Alec was holding the gun."

"Hannah is and has always been very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury," said Gutierrez-Reed's attorney, Jason Bowles.

