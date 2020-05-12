Phoenix police investigating homicide after finding victim

Officers found the victim near I-17 and 27th Avenue early Saturday morning, police say.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after finding a victim near of I-17 and 27th Avenue early Saturday morning.

Dusan Potkonjak, 43, was identified by officers when they responded to the area around 12:40 a.m., police said.

Potkonjak was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound, police said.

There are no suspects at this time. An investigation is ongoing.