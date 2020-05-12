x
Phoenix police investigating homicide after finding victim

Officers found the victim near I-17 and 27th Avenue early Saturday morning, police say.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after finding a victim near of I-17 and 27th Avenue early Saturday morning. 

Dusan Potkonjak, 43, was identified by officers when they responded to the area around 12:40 a.m., police said. 

Potkonjak was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound, police said. 

There are no suspects at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information contact the Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

    

