2 dead, 1 injured from a shooting incident in Mesa

Police have determined that the incident was related to a domestic dispute.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident that killed two people and injured one on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a residence at 1732 East 1st Avenue where they found one gunshot victim. The injured person was transported to the hospital, there is no information on their status, police said.

Upon further investigation, officers found two deceased victims inside the residence, police said.

Officers have determined that a domestic dispute likely led to the shooting. The shooter was shot and killed during the incident, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.