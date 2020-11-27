DPS trooper involved in shooting with homicide suspects near Nevada border

DPS confirmed that a trooper fired at the suspects, but authorities didn’t say if they were injured.

BOUSE, Ariz. — A DPS trooper was involved in a shooting Thursday while arresting three people who may have been involved in a murder.

It happened along Highway 72 near the town of Bouse in La Paz County. DPS confirmed that a trooper fired at the suspects, but authorities didn’t say if they were injured.

No troopers were hurt.

DPS says the three suspects are from Nevada and have been arrested.

Authorities didn't say what led up to the shooting, but they say more details will be released on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.