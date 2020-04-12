10 years after a Phoenix triple homicide, their families plead for answers

Ten years after Nicole Glass and her roommate Melissa Mason, and Melissa's unborn child, were killed in their Phoenix home, Nicole's mother is begging for justice.

PHOENIX — Two valley families are pleading for answers a decade after losing their loved ones. Police say, someone brutally murdered Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason along with her unborn child inside their Phoenix home.

Sadly, all these years later, Nicole's mother, Rachel Glass still has no closure.

"Her friends still reach out to me and, you know, say I'm thinking of you and stuff that touches your heart," Glass said.

She's been broken up about the crime for 10 years but digs deep in order to show up on the anniversary of her oldest daughter's death.

"I never thought I would outlive my daughter, no parent wants to outlive their children," she said.

Glass comes to the corner of 7th and Lincoln Streets to look up at the billboard of her then 27-year-old daughter and her pregnant roommate whose lives were taken too soon.

"Melissa's family is suffering, we're suffering, everyone is suffering because we don't have answers," she added.

Answers to questions from a cold case that happened back in December of 2010 when police say, the two women were strangled inside an apartment near 44th Street and Thomas Road.

"Justice. That's all I want, justice. Someone needs to pay for what they've done," Glass said.

With very few clues as to who could've committed the crime, the family still prays for some peace of mind.

"I'm hoping someone develops a conscience and steps forward and does the right thing," she said.