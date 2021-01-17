Police investigating shooting with multiple victims near 23rd Avenue and Northern Avenue

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
The shootings happened near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Northern Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Officers were called to the scene responding to a fight call and found three men with gunshot wounds, police said. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Two other men with gun shot wounds who police believe were at the scene were also located at local hospitals, officers said.
Results of the preliminary investigation show that the men were in a fight and exchanged gunfire, police said. No other details regarding the shooting or the identities of the victims have been released by the police department.
This is a developing situation. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.