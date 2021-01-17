Suspect shot by victim after allegedly assaulting multiple people, police say

Officers were told that the victim shot the suspect after an incident involving several people, police said.

A suspect was shot by a victim after allegedly assaulting multiple people in the area of 28th Street and Indian School Road on Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene for a call about a fight. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound, who they later identified as the original suspect, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the injured man had assaulted several people before one victim retrieved a firearm and shot him, according to police.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for his injury and the victim who shot the gun remained on scene and has been cooperative, officials said.