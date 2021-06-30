Phoenix man shot by police after firing at officers in his home

Police officers were responding to a man's burglar alarm ringing when he fired shots at them, officials said.

PHOENIX — A man was shot by police after he fired a gun at officers who were inspecting his home in Phoenix, Tuesday night.

Officials said around 10:15 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a burglar alarm ringing in the area of 900 West Turney Ave.

Officers checked around the house and saw the security door and front door partially opened. While police opened the door, knocked and announced themselves, a man came into the front room armed with a gun, officials said.

Police said they ran for cover when they repeatedly told the homeowner to drop the gun but the man instead fired a shot out the door in their direction.

The officers responded by shooting back and hitting the man, police said. The man then walked out the house unarmed as instructed by officers.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a nearby hospital. No one else was injured.

Up to Speed